Jared Goff start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Though the Detroit Lions may be winless, currently sitting at 0-5, they’ve had a knack of losing at the last second in absurd ways.

For the most part, Jared Goff has been an effective quarterback through five weeks, throwing for over 1,300 yards and seven touchdowns to just three interceptions. Detroit faces a tough task this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, so should you start or sit Goff in your fantasy lineup on Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

The Lions are currently averaging about 236 passing yards per game, which isn’t a ton in the NFL. That number ranks 23rd in the league. But expect them to have to lean heavily on Goff this week since the Detroit run game has failed to impress all season. The team has more than 110 yards rushing in just one game this year and they failed to eclipse the century mark as a team twice.

Though it’s not like the Bengals are going to make life easy for Goff. They have one of the better defenses against the pass in the NFL, allowing just six passing scores on the season while getting four interceptions. The unit is also only allowing opposing quarterbacks 17 fantasy points per game on average, which is good for 11th best in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Lions are going to have to be pass-heavy this week with the lack of rushing attack. But this matchup against Cincy doesn’t look like it’s going to end well for Goff.

Sit him.