Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions head into Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals struggling to get anything going on the ground.

They’ve failed to rush for over 100 yards as a team in two weeks and have still never eclipsed the 120 total rushing yards mark this season. Still, Jamaal Williams has been the lone bright spot in terms of their ground attack. But should fantasy managers start him in their leagues this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams is the team’s leading rusher by a significant margin this season. He has 244 yards and two scores on the ground, which is 50 yards more than anybody else on the team. Still, his high rushing total on the season is just 66 yards. He’s also seen a lot of action as a pass-catcher out of the backfield early in the season. In Week 1 he made eight catches on nine targets, but the workload as a receiver has gone down since, with just seven total targets, which he caught all of, since the opening weekend.

The Bengals rush defense isn’t as good as their pass defense, but it doesn’t have to be to shut down Williams and company. They’ve had a hard time making any inroads on the ground and that probably continues this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I wouldn’t trust a running back on this team until they can prove at least once to be a productive fantasy player. Sit him.