Kalif Raymond start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from yet another heartbreaking loss this week when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town after suffering a tough loss of their own.

The Lions' offense has had a tough time at points this season, but there have been some bright spots. Wide receiver Kalif Raymond has been one of them but should fantasy owners have enough faith in him to put him in their starting lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond is the second-most productive wideout on the roster in terms of sheer yards. The 5-foot-8 pass-catcher has totaled 182 yards and two scores on the season so far. This is by far his best campaign so far, having just one career score in his four previous seasons. He started the season off fine, with 68 yards over the first two weeks, but then he really exploded. In Week 3 he got six catches on 10 targets for 68 yards and then the next week he followed that up with a three-catch, 46 yards and two touchdown performance. Though he tapered off last week, getting just two targets and coming down with none of them. Still, he’s averaging about 6 targets per game, which is a solid number.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Cincy defense can be suspect against wide receivers, giving up 40 fantasy points per game to opposing WRs. But Raymond’s drop-off last week is concerning, especially as Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to see his target number go up. Sit him.