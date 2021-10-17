Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are still searching for their first victory of the Dan Campbell era as they welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Motor City this week.

The Lions have struggled on offense at times and in the passing game it’s been the running back and tight end show, with the best wide receiver ranking third in the team in receiving yards. Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the better wideouts on the roster, but should you feel confident heading into Sunday with him in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown has 178 yards on the season and has yet to score a touchdown. But there’s reason to be intrigued by starting him. Over the last two weeks, he’s seen his production rise dramatically. In the first three weeks, he had just six catches for 43 yards. In the last two games, he has 13 catches for 135 yards. His target number in the last two weeks has been 16, with eight each week.

This could be a good matchup too against a Bengals defense who has struggled against good wideouts. In terms of fantasy points allowed, Cincy is giving up an average of nearly 40 points per week to opposing wide receivers and have given up 77 catches for 941 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s a lot of reasons to be optimistic about St. Brown. He’s improving every week and has seen his numbers skyrocket in the last two games. The Cincy defense has struggled against WRs too, so it could all come together to mean a big game for St. Brown.

Start him.