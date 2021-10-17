Samaje Perine start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals backup running back Samaje Perine had a solid performance against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. However, the Bengals will not have him for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions as he’s on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine

The Bengals received a solid performance from Perine, who was effective both in the running and passing games against the Packers last week. The veteran running back had a season-high 59 yards on 11 carries, along with four receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Perine also scored a season-high 18.3 fantasy points, which would be up there with most RB1 from the past week. However, the Bengals will not have Perine for this week’s game as he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

With the veteran running back on the COVID-19/Reserve list, Cincinnati will turn to Evans and Trayveon Williams. Evans had two receptions for 15 yards in last week’s game against the Packers and scored 3.5 fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Perine is an automatic sit for this week with him testing positive for COVID-19.