Ja’Marr Chase start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been one of the best rookies in the NFL through the first five weeks of the season. Chase has scored a touchdown in four of five games this year and will look to add to his total on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Chase had another fantastic performance last week against the Green Bay Packers. The rookie wideout had six receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown. It was the second week in a row that Chase recorded at least six catches in a game. The former LSU standout has been one of the best receivers in the league thus far and it almost mimicking what Justin Jefferson did last season for the Minnesota Vikings.

The 21-year-old receiver should have similar success Sunday against the Detroit Lions. This season, the Lions’ defense has allowed the 12th-most yards to wide receivers (922), but only three touchdowns.

With the pace that Chase is currently on, he’s an automatic start for Week 6.