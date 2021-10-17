Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

After missing the previous two games due to injury, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was back on the field last week against the Green Bay Packers. The second-year receiver will look to build off his performance in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Last week against the Packers, Higgins recorded five receptions (seven targets) for 32 yards and scored 10.2 fantasy points. Despite missing two games with injury, the former Clemson standout finished second in targets behind rookie phenom Ja’Marr Chase.

Last season, we saw Higgins become one of Burrow’s top targets and be a must-start as a WR2 in fantasy football. The second-year wideout isn’t the top receiving option through five games this season but still garners attention from opposing defenses. Higgins will be going up against a Lions’ defense that has only allowed three touchdowns to WRs this season but will give up a ton of yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Higgins is definitely a must-start in fantasy as a solid WR2 this week against Detroit.