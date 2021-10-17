 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Joe Burrow ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals Week 6 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

By Jovan C. Alford
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow wasn’t one of the top-10 QBs in fantasy football heading into this season. But he’s been solid through the first five games and might be worth keeping an eye on with bye weeks now on the schedule.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

This season, the former LSU standout has been one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the league. Burrow is completing 71.7% of his passes for 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns, six interceptions, and averaging 17.4 fantasy points per game.

The former first overall pick has thrown for at least two touchdowns in all five games this year. In last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Burrow completed 68.4% of his passes for 281 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. For his efforts, he scored 18.34 fantasy points, giving him five straight double-digit performances.

Burrow will now face a Detroit Lions’ team that is hungry for their first regular-season win. The Lions’ defense is giving up 251.6 passing yards per game, which is ranked 17th in the NFL. They are also allowing 17.4 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks through five games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Burrow is definitely a quarterback to start this week, especially if you are looking for a streaming option.

