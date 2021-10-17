Full starting grid for 2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series has reached its round of 8 and opens this penultimate round on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. The remaining eight drivers plus the full field of non-qualifying drivers will compete in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC.

Kyle Larson has claimed the pole position for this race and Denny Hamlin will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined through a performance-metric formula rather than traditional qualifying. The formula factors in driver and owner results from the most recent race coupled with the entirety of the season.

Larson currently leads the playoff race and is the favorite to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +340 and Denny Hamlin follows at +600. Defending race champ Kyle Busch is next at +700. Current third place driver Martin Truex, Jr. and fourth place driver Ryan Blaney are both installed at +900. Three-time champion Kevin Harvick is installed at +1400.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.