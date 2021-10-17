 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting grid for 2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 takes place on Sunday, October 17th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Sunday’s race at the Texas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 13, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series has reached its round of 8 and opens this penultimate round on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. The remaining eight drivers plus the full field of non-qualifying drivers will compete in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC.

Kyle Larson has claimed the pole position for this race and Denny Hamlin will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined through a performance-metric formula rather than traditional qualifying. The formula factors in driver and owner results from the most recent race coupled with the entirety of the season.

Larson currently leads the playoff race and is the favorite to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +340 and Denny Hamlin follows at +600. Defending race champ Kyle Busch is next at +700. Current third place driver Martin Truex, Jr. and fourth place driver Ryan Blaney are both installed at +900. Three-time champion Kevin Harvick is installed at +1400.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
5 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
6 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
7 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
8 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
9 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
10 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
11 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
12 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
14 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
15 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
16 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
17 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
18 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
19 Daniel Suarez 99 TrackHouse Racing
20 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
21 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
22 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
23 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
24 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
25 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
26 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
28 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
29 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
30 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
31 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
32 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
34 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
35 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
36 Garrett Smithley 15 Rick Ware Racing
37 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing
38 David Starr 66 Motorsports Business Management
39 Timmy Hill 13 Motorsports Business Management

