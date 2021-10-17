What time is the 2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, October 17 with the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 2 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.

The race is 334 laps, which covers 501 miles of track. Kyle Busch won last year’s race with a time of 3:42:14. The prior year, Kevin Harvick won the race in 3:44:44. The past five runs that have gone the regulation 334 laps have run as fast as 3:18:05 and as long as 3:44:44.

Kyle Larson is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +340. The top five odds follows with Denny Hamlin (+600), Kyle Busch (+700), Chase Elliott (+750), and Martin Truex, Jr. and Ryan Blaney (both at +900). Three-time champion Kevin Harvick comes into the race at +1400.

Larson and Hamlin will open the race on the front row, followed by Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney. Larson and Hamlin are currently 1-2 in the playoff race, with Truex and Blaney in the fourth and fifth positions. The Cup Series playoffs are in the round of eight, and will cut down to four drivers after these next three races.