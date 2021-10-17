Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is just one of several G-Men offensive skill position players hampered by injuries as of late, missing the team’s previous two contests with a hamstring injury.

He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. He was limited all week in practice, but seems to have a good shot at returning to action in Week 6. Here’s what we think of his fantasy prospects this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Slayton suffered his injury early in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Falcons, also the same game where fellow receiver Sterling Shepard went down with an injured hammy as well. The two were limited participants in practice this week and by all indications, should be good to go for Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Prior to the injury, Slayton had a modest amount of production for the Giants through two games. He caught six of 13 targets for 119 yards and a touchdown during that span. With Kenny Golladay out, it appears that Shepard will get a lion’s share of the looks from Daniel Jones in this one. Fantasy managers should sit Slayton for this week.