Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a 25-31 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, as they gave up 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Ravens forced overtime with a late touchdown with 39 seconds left on the clock. This marks the fourth loss of the season for the Colts as they fall to 1-4, but they’ll take on the Houston Texans in Week 6, who are also 1-4 after the first five games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz threw 25-for-35 for a season-high 402 yards in the loss to the Ravens, adding two passing touchdowns as well. He also rushed twice for another five yards. While he was also sacked twice and lost a fumble, it was still easily the best showing of the season for Wentz, as his previous high total was 251 yards in Week 1’s loss against the Seahawks. He’ll look to replicate that performance in Week 6 against the Texans.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Carson Wentz as he has a favorable matchup against the Texans in Week 6 and will be looking to put in another solid performance.