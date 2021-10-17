Chris Moore start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans lost their fourth straight game in Week 5 with a 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots, thanks to a late game-winning field goal from Nick Folk who sailed the ball through the uprights with 15 seconds left on the clock. The Texans will look to bounce back in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Chris Moore

Chris Moore, freshly elevated from the practice squad, made a big splash in his second-ever game with the Texans. He caught all five of his targets for 109 yards and added a touchdown, making a case for himself as a potential regular wide receiver alongside Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s utilized just as much in Week 6’s contest against the Colts, considering his impressive 100% catch rate in his first outing that actually saw some action for the 28-year-old. If Danny Amendola (thigh) returns for Week 6, he may play fewer snaps but he’ll still hope to make another big impact with whatever time he’s allotted on the field.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moore is worth picking up off waivers, but after one game hasn’t nearly cemented himself as a starter yet. Pick him up if you can and hold him on your bench while we see how things play out in the coming weeks for the Texans offense.