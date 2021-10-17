Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

While all the attention have been on the Bengals young wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, veteran Tyler Body is quietly putting together a solid season. Boyd will look to score his second receiving touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd did not make a significant impact in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers with four receptions (five targets) for 24 yards. Chase and Higgins were targeted more than Boyd in the team’s overtime loss. Boyd also scored 6.4 fantasy points, which was his second lowest fantasy football output this season.

However, the good news for fantasy managers is that over his last four games, Boyd is being targeted 7.7 times and averaging 13.7 fantasy points per game. The veteran receiver should come close to those averages against a less than stellar Lions’ secondary on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the way that Joe Burrow is throwing the football, Boyd should get his targets and receptions. He, along with Higgins, and Chase are easy starts for Week 6.