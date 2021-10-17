CJ Uzomah start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah had a breakout game a couple of weeks ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he came back down to earth against the Green Bay Packers, who held him to two receptions. What will he do against the Detroit Lions in Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE CJ Uzomah

Uzomah had his best game of the season in Week 4 against the Jaguars on Thursday night football. The 28-year-old tight end produced five receptions (six targets) for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored 26.5 fantasy points, which was one of the best outings from a tight end in fantasy that week.

But since that two-touchdown outburst, Uzomah has gone back to being not one of the top options in the Bengals’ offense. Last week against the Packers, he had two receptions (two targets) for 16 yards and 3.6 fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Now that the Bengals have their full complement of receivers, Uzomah goes into the sit category for Week 6.