Davis Mills start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are still searching for their second win of the season after a tight loss last week, but they’ll look to get back in the win column this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.

Texans QB Davis Mills was thrust into the limelight after Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury In Week two. He struggled at first, but each week he seems to be getting more comfortable in the offense. So, should you throw him in your fantasy lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Mills got off to a rocky start in the NFL, throwing just eight completions in his first week of action. During his first three games, he tossed for two touchdowns and five interceptions. But last week against the New England Patriots he finally looked comfortable, throwing for 312 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed 21 of his 29 passes and made some extremely impressive throws there too.

They take on a Colts defense that just got shredded by Lamar Jackson for over 400 yards passing. Now, Mills is no Lamar, but the Indy defense is one of the worst in the NFL in terms of allowing QBs to score fantasy points. They’re giving up nearly 25 fantasy points per game to the opposition's signal-caller.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mills didn’t just look good last week, he looked great. Couple that with the fact that he’s facing off against one of the worst defenses in the NFL against opposing QBs, and it could be another big day for Mills.

Honestly, three weeks ago I would have never imagined saying this but start him.