David Johnson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

the Houston Texans haven’t been known as an offensive powerhouse this season, but they’ll look to flip the script Sunday when they take on the Indianapolis Colts.

David Johnson has been a constant contributor in the run and pass game for Houston, but does he do enough to warrant putting him in your fantasy lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB David Johnson

Johnson is never going to be the guy to lead the team in carries or rushing yards. He has just 72 yards on 18 rushes so far this season. But where he does have the chance to make an impact is the passing game. He ranks third on the team in receiving yards with 113 on 13 catches and is tied for the team lead with one score. His target number isn’t crazy high at 16, but pretty much anything that’s thrown near him he’ll come down with.

But Indy is a top-10 defense in terms of limiting fantasy points to running backs. They give up an average of just 17.68 fantasy points to opposing RBs, and have allowed just 179 yards to them through the passing game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Maybe if the Colts had a weaker defense against running backs in the passing game, he’d be a good option. But Indy is solid in that regard, so sit him this week.