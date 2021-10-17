Phillip Lindsay start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans lost their fourth straight game with a 25-22 heartbreaker against the New England Patriots in Week 5. After leading the whole game, the Texans gave up 10 fourth-quarter points including a 21-yard game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left on the clock. Houston falls to 1-4 through the first five weeks as they’ll take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Phillip Lindsay

The Texans running game was held to a minimum against the Pats, and with Phillip Lindsay already playing second fiddle to Mark Ingram, only had five carries for 19 yards without a single target. Any fantasy managers who have him rostered were rightly disappointed as both Ingram and David Johnson saw more touches throughout the game. He racked up just under two fantasy points in standard and PPR leagues, which still isn’t his lowest performance of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Don’t expect Lindsay to see much action especially when being out-touched by both Ingram and Johnson. He shouldn’t be started in most leagues, and fantasy managers should look elsewhere for a solid RB with a higher floor.