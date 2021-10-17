Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans dropped their fourth straight game with a 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots. After leading the whole game, they gave up 10 fourth-quarter points including a game-winning 21-yard field goal from Nick Folk with 15 seconds on the clock. Still second in the division but with a 1-4 record, the Texans will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram had 16 carries for 41 total yards in the loss to the Pats, which was another disappointing performance for fantasy managers who have him rostered. It was a better output than the last couple of weeks where he only had six carries per game, but the Patriots made it difficult for the Texans to get anything going on the ground. Ingram didn’t have any targets either, capping his yards at 41 overall, which is the highest he’s been able to rack up through the Texans’ last four games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ingram shouldn’t be in most fantasy starting lineups heading into Week 6. Houston has a relatively packed backfield and Ingram can’t be trusted to see enough action week in and week out at this point unless either David Johnson or Phillip Lindsay goes down with an injury.