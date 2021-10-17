Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Texans lost their fourth straight game, and fourth on the season, with a heartbreaking 25-22 late-game loss to the New England Patriots. Nick Folk sent in the winning field goal with 15 seconds left on the clock to hand the Texans another loss, dropping their record to 1-4 through the first five games of the season. Houston will move on to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks was targeted five times in the loss to the Pats, of which he caught three for 23 yards. It was a season-low for Cooks as the targets were more spread out across the team, although it’s clear he’s still the top choice for receivers in the Texans. This was the first week that he didn’t lead the team in targets or receptions, and should see an increase again in Week 6 against the Colts.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brandin Cooks is still a must-start in Week 6 and beyond as he’s a top-tier wideout and should see the majority of targets in any given week.