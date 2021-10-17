Chris Conley start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans dropped their fourth straight game due to some late-game heroics from Nick Folk on the New England Patriots, who sent in the game-winning field goal with just 15 seconds on the clock as the Pats took down the Texans 25-22 in Week 5. Houston falls to 1-4 on the season and will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Chris Conley

Despite the loss, Chris Conley has his best performance of the season with Danny Amendola (thigh) out with an injury, catching three of his four targets for 84 yards and a touchdown. It’s the first TD for Conley this season and the first game where he’d seen more than two targets. It might be a one-off situation for Conley as he doesn’t generally see that much action in a single game, but he’ll look to replicate that anyway going into Week 6 against the Colts. If Amendola is back, which looks promising at the moment, Conley will likely go back to his reduced role in Week 6.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Conley shouldn’t be in your starting lineup, but there’s no obvious number two behind Brandin Cooks at the moment so Conley could be worth stashing on your bench as he looks to be more involved going forward.