Jonathan Taylor start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts lost their contest in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens with a final score of 31-25 after giving up 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Ravens mounted a comeback. The Colts’ record drops to 1-4 as they take on another team in Week 6 who also has a record of 1-4, the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Despite the loss, Jonathan Taylor had a monster game against the Ravens as he rushed 15 times for 53 yards, and caught three of his four targets for another 116 yards. He added two touchdowns — one in the air and one on the ground. Fantasy managers who have him rostered were ecstatic to see his biggest output of the season, totaling over 31 points in PPR leagues. His performances keep getting better each week as he’s now scored three times in the last two outings and will look to build on that momentum in the coming weeks. He saw the majority of the snap share for the backs with 36 in Week 5 while Nyheim Hines was the next closest with 26.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Taylor is a must-start in just about any league, as he’s one of the top running backs in the league right now and has a very favorable matchup against the Texans in Week 6.