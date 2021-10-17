Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Baltimore Ravens 31-25 in overtime in Week 5 after the Ravens mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter and scored a tying touchdown with just 39 seconds left on the clock. The Colts drop to 1-4 on the season and will look to bounce back in a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Nyheim Hines played 26 snaps against the Ravens behind the go-to running back Jonathan Taylor. Hines rushed four times for 18 yards and failed to catch his lone target. It was an underwhelming performance that left fantasy managers disappointed, especially after he put in a solid performance in Week 3 against the Titans where he combined for 79 yards and ran in a touchdown. Though his snap count was higher, he had less carries than Marlon Mack and seems to have slipped to third on the depth chart in recent weeks as Mack has become more involved in the offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hines shouldn’t be started in any leagues and probably isn’t even worth rostering at this point, especially if both Marlon Mack and Jonathan Taylor will be seeing the majority of touches going forward.