Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

After an inauspicious start to the 2021-22 NFL season, Parris Campbell continued to show improvement in the Indianapolis Colts’ 31-25 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Monday. Campbell still has immense potential in fantasy football, but for the moment, it appears head coach Frank Reich’s keenness on spreading the offense is making almost every receiver untrustworthy.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

Campbell had the best performance of his third campaign, turning in four catches for 56 yards on six targets. Carson Wentz is coming off his second-straight game with two passing touchdowns, and looked far more comfortable throwing out of the pocket to Campbell on a few plays. Time will tell how much their rapport grows in the forthcoming weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It will be interesting to see which Indy pass catchers wind up getting lost in the shuffle, especially with T.Y. Hilton returning to practice this week. Until this is sorted out, leave Campbell on benches and waiver wires in Week 6.