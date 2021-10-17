Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are trying to avoid their fifth loss of the season in Week 6 against a Houston Texans team they definitely appear to be better than on paper. The Colts’ top-15 pass offense should be able to have a field day in this Sunday afternoon AFC matchup. Another opportunity lies ahead for Zach Pascal, as he looks to find his way back into the endzone for the first time since Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Zach Pascal

Pascal started the 2021-22 NFL campaign as the primary weapon for Carson Wentz, recording nine receptions for 81 yards and three touchdowns in two games. He might be the most due player in the Indianapolis offense, as Michael Pittman Jr. has been the focal point on early downs for most of the year - averaging 8.6 targets per contest.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Pascal still being too much of a dart throw on a weekly basis, he shouldn’t be started in 12-team formats or lower.