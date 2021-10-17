Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are trying to shake off a bad overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football last week. With the 1-4 Houston Texans set to arrive on the home turf in Week 6, Michael Pittman Jr. looks to keep his streak of 50-plus yard receiving games going.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts have a solid opportunity to showcase their passing attack, after combining for 513 total yards against the Ravens. While it hasn’t been very clear who the go-to receiver is for this Indianapolis offense, Pittman has been the leader in targets for the fourth week in a row. If you want to choose to roll with a Colts wideout, he should be your guy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pittman might be worth a start against a Texans team that has given up 30 points per game since Week 2.