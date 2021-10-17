 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox ahead of the Indianapolis Colts Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans.

By Derek Hryn
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) spikes the ball after his two point conversion in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

If we’ve learned anything about the Indianapolis Colts in recent years, they are truly a team that likes the idea of having co-tight end sets to stymie their opponents around the NFL, especially those who pride themselves with a 3-4 defensive front. Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox are the latest experiments.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

While Doyle has always been at least dependable when called upon in the Colts passing attack, his 2.9 fantasy numbers per game don’t really reflect what the nine-year veteran brings to his team on a weekly basis. From a fantasy football manager’s angle, Doyle is not even in roster consideration. Alie-Cox’s value, however, is slowly emerging.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Alie-Cox for his red zone upside, and bench Doyle until further notice.

More From DraftKings Nation