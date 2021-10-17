Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

If we’ve learned anything about the Indianapolis Colts in recent years, they are truly a team that likes the idea of having co-tight end sets to stymie their opponents around the NFL, especially those who pride themselves with a 3-4 defensive front. Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox are the latest experiments.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

While Doyle has always been at least dependable when called upon in the Colts passing attack, his 2.9 fantasy numbers per game don’t really reflect what the nine-year veteran brings to his team on a weekly basis. From a fantasy football manager’s angle, Doyle is not even in roster consideration. Alie-Cox’s value, however, is slowly emerging.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Alie-Cox for his red zone upside, and bench Doyle until further notice.