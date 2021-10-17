Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee hasn’t yet turned into one of the top fantasy football producers at his position, but he has been steady enough through the first five weeks of the season to be regular in fantasy football lineups. He has a solid chance to build on his production this week against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee only caught two passes on two targets last week against the Seahawks, his second lowest total of the season. He finished with just 14 yards, but he salvaged his day with a touchdown, his second of the season.

The Giants are giving up more than 16 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. They’ve given four touchdowns to the position through five games this season too. It’s a favorable matchup for Higbee and the Rams.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Go ahead and start Tyler Higbee this week.