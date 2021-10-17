Cooper Kupp start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Despite being considered by some to be the 1b to Robert Woods’ 1a in the Los Angeles Rams offense, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford have established a deep connection on the field this season. It’s made Kupp one of the top producers at the position, on the field and in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Kupp was targeted 10 times last week against the Seahawks, catching seven passes for 92 yards. That was his fourth game with at least 90 yards, out of five games so far this season. Even when he took a backseat to Woods in last week’s outing, he was still a productive part of the offense. Kupp also has five touchdowns already this season, but he hasn’t found the end zone since Week 3.

This week, the Rams play the New York Giants, which won’t pose too much of a threat to Kupp’s potential.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Cooper Kupp.