Robert Woods start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

It finally happened. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods had his big 2021 breakout after a slow start to the season. The slow start wasn’t entirely his fault, but he looks like he’s made a real connection with Matthew Stafford and will be an asset in fantasy football lineups moving forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Robert Woods

Woods had seen just six targets in the two games before last week’s explosion, and he only topped 50 yards once in four outings. Then against the Seahawks he got 14 targets from his quarterback, catching 12 of them for 150 yards. Head coach Sean McVay told the media in the lead up to that game that they planned to get Woods more involved, and he was true to his word. Woods has a chance to build on those numbers this week against the Giants.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s safe to get Woods back into fantasy lineups.