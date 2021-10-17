Sony Michel start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Slowly but surely, the Los Angeles Rams have worked running back Sony Michel into the mix in team’s backfield. However, most of that work has come when Darrell Henderson, the regular starter, was unavailable because of injuries. Nevertheless, this week sets up an interesting matchup for Michel and the Rams as they take on the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Michel had 37 rushing yards on 11 attempts last week against the Seahawks, andmost of that production came with Henderson on the sidelines dealing with the training staff. He did punch in a touchdown late in the game, his first score of the year.

The Giants gave up big fantasy totals to the Cowboys on the ground last week, more than 200 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, the Rams don’t rotate Henderson and Michel the same way the Cowboys have been doing with their running backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Michel has some upside this week as a flex or a fill-in starter in fantasy lineups, but his ceiling is pretty low.