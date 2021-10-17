Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Despite missing one game with a minor injury, Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson has been on a tear so far this season. This week, Henderson and the Rams will take on the New York Giants, a matchup that will have fantasy football managers salivating at the prospects.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson carried the ball 17 times for 82 yards and a touchdown last week against the Seahawks. He also caught a single pass for 17 yards. That was his second game in a row with more than 80 rushing yards, and it was his third touchdown of the season.

The Giants got gashed by the Cowboys ground game last week. Ezekiel Elliott rolled up 110 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well as a receiving touchdown on two catches. His backfield mate, Tony Pollard, had 75 yards on 14 carries with another 28 receiving yards. Henderson and the Rams should be in for a big game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Darrell Henderson.