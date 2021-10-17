Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams’ big offseason move to upgrade at quarterback by acquiring Matthew Stafford is paying big dividends for the team. He’s also been an asset for fantasy football lineups. But after a down game in Week 5, some managers may be wondering about his potential for this week’s game against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

For the first time all season, Stafford did not have multiple touchdown passes in a single game last week against Seattle. After a rough first half, he finished with a 25-for-37 line for 365 yards, one touchdown and one interception. But he has a great matchup this week, coming off 10 days rest no less. The Giants have allowed 10 passing touchdowns so far this season, while giving up more than 21 fantasy points per game to opposing signal callers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Matthew Stafford this week.