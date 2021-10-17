Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

A week after a monster outing, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had a quiet night against the Seattle Seahawks last week. Chalk it up to the ups and downs of being the third receiver in a potent offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Jefferson had just one catch for 16 yards last week, and he was targeted four times. Those were close to season lows. The week before that he was a hot waiver wire addition after a game with six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. The issue last week was the emergence of Robert Woods alongside Cooper Kupp in the Rams offense. That’s going to be an issue for Jefferson going forward; there are only so many targets to go around.

The Rams have a favorable matchup this week against the New York Giants. However, Jefferson’s production is dependent on how well Woods and Kupp and playing, which makes it hard to rely on him in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Van Jefferson this week.