Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was one of a seemingly endless number of G-Men players who got knocked out of the the team’s 44-20 loss to the Cowboys last week.

Jones was carted off the field in the second quarter and into the locker room after suffering a concussion. This compounded a nightmare afternoon in which the team also lost running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay to respective injuries.

After passing through concussion protocols, the third-year signal-caller is on track to be back on Sunday when the team welcomes the Los Angeles Rams to MetLife Stadium. So what are his fantasy prospects for Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Before getting knocked out the game last Sunday, Jones was 5-for-13 through the air for 98 yards. While not putting up gaudy numbers, Jones has improved in his third year as a starter and has shown an ability to scramble out of the pocket and pick up yards on the ground when need be. Most importantly for Giants fans and fantasy managers, he’s cleaned up his turnovers with only two through five games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Danny Dimes has an uphill battle in facing a menacing Rams defense with an injury-ravaged offense while coming off a concussion. There are better quarterback options this week, so sit him if you have him.