Devontae Booker start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

New York Giants backup running back Devontae Booker was one of the lone bright spots in the team’s 44-20 road loss to the Cowboys last Sunday afternoon.

He got a chance to show his skills after starting running back Saquon Barkley was carted off the field after suffering a nasty ankle injury. It was part of an injury-plagued afternoon for the G-Men where Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay also exited with respective injuries.

Barkley may get back from the ankle sprain sooner than how it first looked, but he will not be back in Week 6. The team formally ruled him out on Friday. With Booker getting the nod as the starter against the Los Angeles Rams this week, should fantasy managers buy into his stock?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Devontae Booker

Booker was effective as both a runner and a pass-catching option last week against Dallas. He ran 16 times for 42 yards and a rushing touchdown and also caught three of four targets for 16 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The aforementioned injuries only increases Booker value this week as the Giants will have a limited number of options to turn to. Facing Aaron Donald and the Rams defense is always a daunting task, but the volume of touches he gets should warrant a spot in your starting lineup. Start Booker in Week 6.