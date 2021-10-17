Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants are entering their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with a revolving door of skill position players on offense. Some have gotten injured and will be sidelined for Sunday’s matchup while others will be returning.

On hand for the action will be their two Pro Bowl tight ends in Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph. With this tough showdown awaiting them, what are both of their fantasy prospects heading into the weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TEs Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph

The two have yet to make much of a considerable impact so far in the 2021 campaign. Engram made his season debut in Week 3 and so far, has caught 11 of 16 targets for 103 yards. Rudolph has been even less of a factor, catching seven of 11 targets for 71 yards through four games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Engram shows some promise with Daniel Jones giving him a handful of looks every game. But neither guy has put up any numbers deserving of a spot in your starting lineup, so sit both men until further notice.