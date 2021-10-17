Sterling Shepard start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants are still reeling after suffering a rash of injuries to the offense in their 44-20 loss to the Cowboys last Sunday. There is some good news, however, as they’ll get one of their featured playmakers back on the field this weekend.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is set to return to gridiron this Sunday when the Giants host the Los Angeles Rams for a Week 6 showdown. Shepard had missed the previous two weeks with a hamstring injury. The wideout himself indicated earlier in the week that he’s ready to go, so what will this week bode for him from a fantasy standpoint?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Sterling Shepard

Shepard was putting up big numbers prior to his injury in Week 3 against the Falcons. He caught seven of nine targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Denver and followed that up with a nine catch, 94 yard performance against Washington the following week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Shepard was Jones’ favorite target and with Kenny Golladay out, he should re-take the mantle as the top receiving option. Shepard is a start for fantasy managers in Week 6.