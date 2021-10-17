David Njoku, Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns have received some contributions from tight ends David Njoku and Austin Hooper through the first five weeks of the season. They will look to make an impact in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TEs David Njoku, Austin Hooper

Njoku had an outstanding performance in last week’s high-scoring affair against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 25-year-old tight end had seven receptions (seven targets) for 129 yards and a touchdown. For his efforts, he scored 27.9 fantasy points, which almost equaled what he did in the first four games of the season (18.1 fantasy points).

As for Hooper, he was not targeted in Week 5 against the Chargers. The veteran tight end only has 11 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown. Hooper’s lone touchdown happened in Week 3 against the Bears. We could see Hooper have a significant impact this week as Njoku is dealing with a knee injury.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s hard to trust either tight end in fantasy football this season, especially when Baker Mayfield only has four touchdown passes. The Cardinals’ defense is only allowing tight ends to score 2.5 fantasy points per game this season. The best play here is to sit both Njoku and Hooper.