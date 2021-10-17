Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals won their fifth straight game with a 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. They’ve maintained a perfect record so far this season, going 5-0 through their first five games. They’ll look to extend that streak in Week 6 when they face off against a tough Cleveland Browns team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

Christian Kirk bounced back from a rough showing in Week 4 where he only saw one target all game. This time he saw five passes sent his way and he caught them all for 39 yards, adding 11 more yards with one carry as well. His catch rate is through the roof this season, catching over 91 percent of his targets, going 21-for-23 throughout the season so far. However, QB Kyler Murray has shown that he likes to distribute targets across the offense and Christian Kirk generally falls down the pecking order in that regard. With a crowded offense that includes DeAndre Hopkins, AJ Green, Chase Edmonds, and Rondale Moore, Kirk may not always see enough involvement to move the fantasy needle.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Christian Kirk should be a WR3 at best. He barely hit 10 fantasy points in PPR leagues last week, but also has a high ceiling as his first game of the season saw him hit 24 points. Fantasy managers can start Kirk at a WR3 or flex position, but should also look elsewhere for a more consistent producer.