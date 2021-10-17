Josh Gordon start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Josh Gordon made his season debut with the Kansas City Chiefs last week, working with a scaled back role in the team’s offense. Still, with a team as effective at scoring points as the Chiefs are, Gordon will draw some interest in fantasy football circles. Still, you might want to pump the brakes on that.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Josh Gordon

Gordon caught one pass, on his only target, for 11 yards last week, but that was his only contribution in the box score, despite the Chiefs playing catch up most of the night against the Bills. The Chiefs take on the Washington Football Team this week, a defense that’s been giving up big games to opposing wide receivers this season, to the tune of nearly 45 fantasy points per game on average.

Still, Gordon’s a distant receiving option in this offense, and it’s hard to count on him for fantasy production, even with a favorable matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Josh Gordon.