Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Whether or not Taylor Heinicke keeps the starting quarterback job for the Washington Football Team once Ryan Fitzpatrick is healthy remains to be seen. But for now, he’ll be looking to bounce back from a disastrous start last week when Washington takes on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke has actually done pretty well for himself so far this season, certainly from a fantasy perspective. But last week he played his worst game of the year, throwing two interceptions against the Saints, with no touchdowns. He failed to complete more than 49 percent of his passes.

The week before, Heinicke had three touchdown throws and 290 yards against a terrible Atlanta secondary, one that’s similar to the Chiefs. He should bounce back this week, making him worth some consideration in fantasy football lineups. The Chiefs gave up three passing touchdowns and one rushing score to Josh Allen of the Bills last week. That last number boosts Heinicke’s stock this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Heinicke is a decent fill-in with some upside this week.