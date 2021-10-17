Darrel Williams start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs offense took a serious blow last week when they lost running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a knee injury. It’s not a serious injury, but it will keep him off the field for a few weeks. In his place, the team will turn to Darrel Williams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

Williams had five rushing attempts for 27 yards last week after the Chiefs lost their starter. He also caught three passes on five targets for 18 yards. The Chiefs weren’t able to run much in that one as they were trailing the Bills. Williams was already getting some work prior to this game, including 10 carries 42 yards the week before last, both season highs. He’s scored two touchdowns this season too.

For now, it looks like Williams will handle the majority of the work, but he’ll split some time with Jerick McKinnon. The Chiefs take on Washington this week an average of 114 rushing yards per game to opponents.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Williams is a decent start this week as an RB2 or a flex play. His long-term value for fantasy leagues may not be there though.