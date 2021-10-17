Jerick McKinnon start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their starting running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to a sprained MCL last week. He’s out for at least a few weeks. Rushing duties will now fall to Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon, at least for now.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon saw his first touches of the season last week against the Bills, after the Chiefs lost Edwards-Helaire. He carried the ball once for two yards and caught two passes on two targets for 13 yards.

For now, it looks as though Williams will handle a majority of the workload in the Kansas City backfield. McKinnon will most likely be the team’s passing down option, but it’s unclear just how much production that will actually translate to. They take on Washington this week, a decent enough matchup for running backs, but with the backfield situation cloudy, it’s best to avoid McKinnon in fantasy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jerick McKinnon this week.