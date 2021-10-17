Tyreek Hill start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

It’s been an up and down season for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Unfortunately, the down weeks have been a little more frequent so far. But, he’s got a great matchup on tap this week against the Washington Football Team. He’s also got some questions about his availability that fantasy football managers will need to monitor closely.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Hill was held to just 63 yards last week against the Bills. He caught seven passes on 13 targets in that one. He also had one carry for 15 yards. It was quite a shift from the week before when he posted 186 yards and three touchdowns on 11 catches against the Eagles.

He’s dealing with a thigh bruise this week, missing practice on Wednesday. Washington has been generous to opposing receivers this season, surrendering more than 44 fantasy points per game to receivers. If Hill does play, he’s in a great spot.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tyreek Hill, but make sure he’s going to play. The Chiefs play in the early slot on Sunday, so you’ll have time to make final lineup adjustments.