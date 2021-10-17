Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Often the odd man out in a potent Kansas City Chiefs lineup, wide receiver Mecole Hardman had a big outing last week against the Buffalo Bills. It was the kind of performance that will have more than a few fantasy football managers wondering if he might be worth a start this week against a weak Washington secondary.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

With the Bills focused on controlling Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, Hardman caught nine passes on 12 targets for 76 yards, all season highs. He did not find the end zone, even with the Chiefs chasing points most of the night in that one.

Washington’s defense is giving up fantasy points aplenty to opposing receivers. The problem with Hardman’s fantasy value this week is that Washington’s weakness will mostly benefit Hill and Kelce, the primary options in the Chiefs’ passing game. That makes it risky to put Hardman in a fantasy lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mecole Hardman.