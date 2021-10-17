Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Running back Antonio Gibson of the Washington Football Team was a lone bright spot for the team last week in a lopsided loss to the Saints. And while he hasn’t quite lived up to preseason expectations, Gibson has been a reliable producer, especially in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Antonio Gibson

Gibson tied a season-high 20 rushing attempts last week, notable since Washington largely had to give up the run late in the game. He finished with just 60 yards on those 20 carries, but he salvaged his fantasy output with two rushing touchdowns, giving him three over his last two games.

Washington takes on the Kansas City Chiefs this week, a matchup that should be favorable to their offensive keystones like Gibson. The Chiefs have given up five rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs this season and an average of nearly 85 rushing yards per game to the position. Gibson is listed as questionable, but he got in two limited practices, so he should be good to go.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Antonio Gibson, but keep an eye out on Sunday for any changes to his status.