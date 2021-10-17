Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Terry McLaurin has settled in nicely as the top wide receiver for the Washington Football Team. One of the best young wideouts in the game, his overall ability is obscured by Washington’s less-then-stellar quarterback play. Still, McLaurin has a shot at a big game this week against a struggling Kansas City Chiefs defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Terry McLaurin

The Saints had McLaurin’s number last week, holding him to just four catches on 11 targets for 46 yards. That was a big letdown after a monster outing the week before when he posted 123 yards and two touchdowns on six catches.

Still, he regularly sees double-digit targets, despite shaky QB play, and should feast on a Chiefs defense giving up 32.6 points per game this season. Wide receivers have found the end zone seven times against Kansas City so far this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Terry McLaurin this week.