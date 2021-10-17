JD McKissic start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

A week after a decent day with the Washington Football Team in Week 4, running back JD McKissic had little to show in the box score last week in a loss to the Saints. McKissic and Washington will look to bounce back this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB JD McKissic

McKissic finished with a yard lost on the ground on two carries last week. He caught just one pass on four targets for eight yards on the day. The week before that, McKissic caught all five passes thrown his way for 44 yards and a touchdown, with another 15 yards on the ground.

McKissic is locked in as Washington’s third-down back. That can mean up and down weeks in fantasy. He’s got a better chance to make an impact this week against a Chiefs defense giving up the most points of any team in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

McKissic has some value as a flex or fill-in this week, but his ceiling is low.