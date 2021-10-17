Adam Humphries start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Adam Humphries is usually a bit player in the Washington Football Team’s offense, but this week he could be a more regular part of their attack with his fellow wide receiver Curtis Samuel dealing with an injury. It’s the kind of situation and a matchup, against the Kansas City Chiefs, that could also give him some fantasy football appeal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Adam Humphries

Humphries had a season-high 73 yards last week in a loss to the Saints. He caught three passes on five targets in that one. That was also the game when Washington lost Samuel.

The Chiefs defense is giving up an average of almost 33 points per game, the worst mark in the league. Wide receivers have found the end zone seven times against them.

As of mid-week, Washington had yet to say whether or not Samuel will play on Sunday. If he’s out, Humphries will serve as the team’s main slot receiver. But his fantasy appeal is mostly based on a pretty low ceiling.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Humphries is worth a look in fantasy leagues this week.